Drug abuse constitutes threat to society- NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has described the high prevalence of drug abuse among youths in Nigeria as a threat to the society.

Mr Babatunde Yusuf, the NAFDAC Coordinator in Osun, made this known at a stakeholders’ meeting on Youths Against Drug Abuse (YADA) on Tuesday in Osogbo.

Reports have it that the programme was organised in collaboration with the Young Pharmacists Group of Nigeria.

Yusuf said that drug abuse was harmful to health and could ruin the future of youths and the nation.

He said that all hands must be on deck to tackle the menace.

“Youths, students and young Nigerians abuse various prescriptions of drugs such as codeine, tramadol, and fluniterazepam.

“Others are alcohol and marijuana due to peer pressure with an intention to get ‘high’ or temporarily forget about their worries,’’ he said.

Yusuf explained that the programme was organised at the instance of the agency’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, to reduce the prevalence of drug abuse among youths.

“This event is an important step aimed at creating avenue for awareness and interactive sessions toward implementing YADA project by the agency,’’ the coordinator said.

He promised that after the programme, the agency would ensure full implementation of campaign against drug abuse in secondary schools across the state.

Also, Mr Adebisi Adenipekun, YADA Volunteers Project Coordinator, said that over 40 per cent of Nigerian youths were involved in drug abuse, which was not a good development.

Adenipekun said that most youths were exposed to drug abuse right from the secondary schools, adding that the trend must stop.