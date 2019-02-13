Drama as Anambra PDP members defect, endorse APGA’s Ukachukwu for Senate

No fewer than 3,000 members of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Anambra South Senatorial zone, Wednesday, at Orsumenyi, Nnewi South Council area of Anambra State dumped the party for the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

The event took place before a tumultuous crowd of political enthusiasts, members of both parties and supporters of Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, who is the Anambra South Senatorial candidate of APGA at the Orsumenyi Plaza.

Also, at Obeledu, Anaocha LGA, the member representing Njikoka/Dunukofia/Anaocha Federal constituency on the platform of APGA, Chief Dozie Nwankwo, assured the communities within the constituency that his re-election would guarantee completion of all the projects, and programmes he initiated and those he included in the national budget on the request relevant community and stakeholders.

READ ALSO: Allow Anioma complete its 8-yr tenure, Aribogha tells Ogboru

The decampees, who described Prince Ukachukwu as a practical person who does what he preaches, were drawn from the 119 electoral wards and communities in the seven local councils of Anambra South senatorial zone, including Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Aguata, Orumba North, Orumba South, Ekwusigo and Ihiala.

Receiving them, Ukachukwu pointed out that representation is not just about the glamour, power and money as well as the hour it commands, but also about service to the people. He challenged every citizen of the zone to take a quiet drive round his Orsumenyi community to see how he has constructed, asphalted and lit the roads.

He said most of his challengers do not have any project for the people, adding records show he is the highest employer of Labour in the state, after the state government.

He accused those other opponents of ganging up against him. That they used the man who came last in the open, clear and transparent primary of APGA held last October at Ekwulobia township stadium to sabotage and slow him down with a frivolous law suit and thanked God for using the Court of Appeal, Abuja to give him a clean bill.

Chief Dozie Nwankwo also appealed to the citizens to vote massively for him and APGA candidates so as to continue to enjoy unbroken dividends of democracy from him and the state government being piloted by Governor Willie Obiano.