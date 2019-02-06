Dortmund hope Reus regains fitness as Spurs loom

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund face a nervous wait to see if top scorer Marco Reus will be fit for next week’s Champions League clash at Tottenham Hotspur after the forward suffered a thigh injury.

Reus went off after drilling in a superb free-kick, his 17th goal in all competitions this season, in Tuesday’s shock German Cup home defeat by Werder Bremen.

The injury-prone 29-year-old has scored in each of Dortmund’s last four games in all competitions, but rates himself doubtful for Saturday’s Bundesliga match against Hoffenheim.

It is Dortmund’s last game before facing Spurs at Wembley next Wednesday in the last 16, first-leg tie with the return match in Dortmund on March 5.

“I can’t say whether I can play at the weekend,” said Reus with one eye on Hoffenheim, as Dortmund hold a seven-point lead in the Bundesliga table.

The loss of the fleet-footed Germany star against Spurs would be a massive blow for Dortmund as he has also created 11 goals after forging a potent partnership with England star Jadon Sancho.

Reus watched in frustration from the bench as Dortmund crashed out of the Cup on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw on Tuesday, and Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will have noticed the problems Werder’s attack caused Dortmund in defence.

“There weren’t many games to go before Berlin (where the German Cup final is held), but now it’s over and we brought it on ourselves,” admitted Reus.

“I hope we learn from this. We have to be cleverer.”