Dortmund, Hoffenheim battle on StarTimes

StarTimes is set to thrill subscribers with scintillating live matches of the Bundesliga this weekend from the various venues for their viewing pleasure.

Today, leaders Borussia Dortmund with 49 points from 20 games host Hoffenheim at the Signal Iduna Park, while third place, Bayern Munich with 42 points from 20 games confront Schalke at the Allianz Arena Park

StarTimes has assured that subscribers will enjoy the best of the Bundesliga matches and other thrilling sporting actions on its sports channels.

Speaking on the upcoming games, Brands and Marketing Director, StarTimes, Mr. Qasim Elegbede, said the live telecast of these matches reflect the firm’s commitment to provide the best sporting action to its subscribers at a very affordable cost.

In team news, Dortmund captain Marco Reus suffered an injury in his team’s DFB-Pokal defeat to Werder Bremen on Tuesday, but head coach Lucien Favre is hopeful of having him fit for today’s match Reus has undoubtedly been Dortmund’s best player this season and with the UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash against Tottenham Hotspur just some few days away, Dortmund will not want to take any risk with Reus’ fitness.