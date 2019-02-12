Don’t waste your vote on third party candidates – Igbo Youth Movement warns

By Ayodele Oluwafemi

The Igbo Youth Movement yesterday warned that a vote for any of the other minority candidates in the election would be a vote to return President Muhammadu Buhari to power.

Voter apathy as a threat

The IYM in a statement made available to Vanguard declared that a vote not thrown in support of Atiku Abubakar was a vote to sustain what it described as the current tide of division and bad government it claimed was characteristic of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The group in the statement issued by its founder, Evang.Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko said:

“Therefore, anyone, who votes any other candidate aside Atiku Abubakar on Saturday, will only be helping General Buhari to hang on to power. The current level of insecurity, hunger, suspicion, anger, despair, discontent, division and poverty, will only intensify.

“The judiciary will be totally emasculated, the legislature, crushed and paralysed, then the journey to Afghanistan will truly begin. God forbid,” he said.

“Buhari (government) turned millions of our youth into codeine and tramadol addicts, his directionless policies also made betnaija gambling, the greatest preoccupation of the large army of unemployed youngsters, his mismanagement of the economy created.

“His aides constantly tell us, he is not aware of anything. His dear wife screams for all to hear, that her husband is not in charge. Many of his associates decamped to the PDP, abandoning him in his sinking boat. The cabal ruling Nigeria through him, continues to destroy Nigeria, while hoping to manipulate the elections to earn a second term in order to turn this beautiful land to Somalia or Afghanistan.”