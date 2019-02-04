Don’t trust PDP with power again, Adeola tells Nigerians

LAGOS—SENATOR representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Solomon Adeola has called on Nigerians to reject the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the February 16 polls for laying the foundation of the mess that Nigeria is facing today.

The senator, who made the call in Lagos while addressing party faithful, stakeholders and residents in Agege area of the state added that PDP and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar had no sincere intentions to promote the development of the country.

He said: “The PDP for 16 years were trusted with power to put the country on the path of sustainable development but instead looted and misgovern the nation with massive human suffering and misery for a disappointed nation.”

The senator, who is seeking re-election, pointed out that massive corruption, lawlessness, and leadership ineptitude were the hallmarks of the PDP administration, adding that the plan by Atiku to sell the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC to his friends and pardon treasury looters clearly showed he wanted to be president to protect certain interests that ruined the country in the past.

“The PDP and its candidate, Atiku are saying they want to get Nigeria working again. The question we should ask them is: Who brought us here? They governed for 16 years and they plundered our resources for themselves, their friends and their families, neglecting the people.”

…As Arewa community endorse him

Meanwhile, the Arewa Community in Lagos State, under the leadership of Alhaji Sani Kabiru, the Seriki Hausawa of Lagos State, and chairman Arewa Traditional Council in Lagos, has adopted Senator Solomon Adeola as their candidate for the Lagos West senatorial district in the February 16 election.