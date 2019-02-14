Don’t postpone Anambra elections; Atiku/Obi campaign organization warns INEC

The PDP Presidential Campaign Organization PPCO, in Anambra State has alleged that the All Progressives Congress APC was responsible for the fire incident at INEC headquarters in the state. The organization therefore warned INEC not to postpone the Presidential election in Anambra State.

The Presidential Campaign Organisation issued the warning in Awka while reacting to the deliberate arson carried out at INEC office in Awka which clearly targeted materials for the elections including card readers.

Only those who don’t wish Nigeria well still support APC —Obi

In a Press statement by the state Director of the campaign organization, Dr Harry Oranezi, the group stated that APC and their collaborators at the Anambra State Government House in Agu-Awka have been working to sabotage the efforts of INEC in carrying out her constitutional mandate in the State.

The statement says that the deliberate resort to burning of INEC materials in Anambra State in order to force the Commission to postpone Anambra election and hold the election in isolation from other states will be resisted by informed Anambrarians and all lovers of democracy.

According to Dr Oranezi, “Do we still ask where to look to when the desperation of APC in cohorts with some elements in Agu-Awka shows that they are clearly on a mission to sabotage INEC so as to stop the Atiku /Obi led PDP ticket from receiving the expected overwhelming votes from Anambra voters.”

His words, “It is obvious that over 90% of voters in Anambra State want to use their PVCs to produce a new government at the centre that will offer solutions to the ongoing economic difficulties in the country with their PVCs .

The statement reads, “For those APC elements mulling the shift of the election in Anambra State , We wish to state that INEC as electoral Institution/umpire should have contingency plans to take care of whatever effects of burning of INEC materials must have caused the Commission without postponing the election date in Anambra State.”

PPCO therefore, call on Anambra voters to proceed to their various polling booths with their PVCs on 16th February and cast their votes for the PDP.

The statement urged Security agencies to stand up and protect our institutions of Democracy from some people he described as anti-democratic elements.