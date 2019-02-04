Dogara mourns Sen. Waku

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has expressed grief over the death of elder statesman and fourth Republic federal lawmaker, Senator Joseph Kennedy Waku who died Sunday at the age of 73.



Reacting to the news of Senator Waku’s demise Speaker Dogara, in a statement lamented that Nigeria has lost a fine gentleman and a patriot who believed in the unity of the country.

He described the late elder statesman as a man who contributed a lot to the development of Nigeria and democracy, stood firm for truth and defended the interest of the common man at all times.

” I recall that during his sojourn at the National Assembly where he represented Benue North West senatorial District at the start of the Fourth Republic, the late Waku distinguished himself as a parliamentarian who at every opportunity identified with the ordinary man and the downtrodden in the society. He was always mindful of his duties, the wellbeing of the people he represented and the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria”.



” We have, indeed, lost a man of courage, a respected elder statesman and great leader who spent greater part of his life in the service of the people and left behind a legacy of honour”.

“My deepest condolences to the bereaved family as well as the government and people of Benue state over this great loss”.