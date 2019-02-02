DJs are underrated, disrespected in Nigeria — DJ Neptune

By Rotimi Agbana

Nigerian Disc Jockey, Imohiosen Patrick, popularly known as DJ Neptune has shared his displeasure on how DJs are treated in Nigeria.

Speaking on what he hoped to achieve from the release of his debut album, the talented DJ who is still battling with how to recoup the money spent on the album, said unlike in western countries, DJs in Nigeria are underrated and disrespected.

“I can’t recoup what I spent on this project. Because I am a DJ, there is a limit to what I can do. I’m not an artiste that will get booked every weekend to perform my songs. DJs don’t really earn that much respect and fee that we are supposed to be earning despite the amount of time that we put in to it. We put in a lot of hours in the craft. The market value is not the primary goal”, he said.

He noted that the Nigerian music industry values musicians more than DJs, a reason his debut album hasn’t recorded the kind of success he expected.

“If it was Wizkid or a Burna Boy that released that album, it would have gotten more likes than it has now. It will take only the few people who appreciate good music to appreciate that volume of music. Nigerians have not understood the concept of being a DJ. They just think it is about playing music so they don’t think I should release an album.”

Speaking further, he accused the media of focusing more on artistes for ulterior motives.

“I feel this is where the media comes in. They tend to focus more on artistes because some of them are fans of the artists or because they feel “let me focus more on these ones so we can get one or two things from them”, leaving projects or works that have good contents. But we will keep pushing”, he said.