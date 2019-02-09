DJ YB reveals plans for 2019

BYy Ayo Onikoyi

Now becoming a household name, DJ YB who is the official DJ to popular singer Runtown, has revealed that in 2019, he will be spreading joy and love worldwide through the sound and message of his Afrobeats, and continue to pursue making good music, supporting artists, curating playlists, charity, mix tapes, events, and travelling as often as possible.

Speaking further, DJ YB noted that he will be embarking on multiple trips this year as part of his plans for 2019.

DJ has played alongside Runtown in countries that include Haiti, Canada, Rwanda, and different cities in the United States. He has also experienced the liveliness and excitement of East Africa, and lately he visited Nigeria, but most importantly the streets where he was raised.

Bishop Ezeofor charges the rich to assist in building churches, dedicates church in Umunze

“Staying true to the principle of Fela Kuti, he used Afrobeats music to relay positivity and joy to the world,” he mused in a chat with Potpourri