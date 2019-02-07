Diaspora Ohanaeze backs endorsement of Atiku

…No document to show Ohanaeze adopted Atiku —Ex-scribe

By Anayo Okoli & Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA—MEMBERS of Ohanaeze Ndigbo North Carolina, USA branch, have expressed their support for the endorsement of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP Presidential candidate for the February 16 election by the parent body, saying that President Buhari has consistently marginalized Ndigbo in all his appointments.

The group said that its support of the endorsement was to save Nigeria from relapsing into a pariah state going by the way President Muhammadu Buhari is managing the affairs of the country.

The group also said that it has been observing with dismay that despite his oath and the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, mandating even appointments to reflect Federal Character, President Buhari has willfully sidelined Ndigbo in his major appointments.

In a statement issued by its president, Nwachukwu Okafor and the Secretary, Emma Obi, and made availble to Vanguard, they said that “the government of President Buhari has no regard to the rule of law and shows wanton disregard to the Constitution of the country which he swore to uphold”.

The group said it believed that Akiku can “rescue Nigeria from the downward trajectory and usher in a new era of justice, fairness, peace and prospertiy which its teeming population has been endowed by our creator”.

To ensure that Atiku/Obi presidency becomes a reality, the group called on “all Igbos in Diaspora to convince their dependents in Nigeria to come out enmasse on Fedruary 16, 2019 to vote for Atiku/Obi ticket”, saying that the “Atiku/Obi ticket gives us a ray of hope based on solid promises made by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar that Nigeria will be made to work again for all”.

No document to show Ohanaeze adopted Atiku —Okwukwu

However, former Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Uche Okwukwu, has challenged anyone with the records of the meeting on how the group adopted the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to publish it.

Okwukwu, who was sacked last week for questioning the organisation’s endorsement of Atiku, threw the challenge in an interview with Vanguard in Aba, explained that Ohanaeze Ndigbo could not have adopted a candidate without the consent of the five governors of the South East zone, members of the National Assembly as well as some eminent Igbo elders who are members of the Imeobi.

He noted that Imeobi was held while President Buhari was on a campaign visit to Enugu and Anambra states.

According to him,”Governor Dave Umahi wanted the meeting postponed but Chief Nnia Nwodo insisted on the meeting to satisfy his interest.”