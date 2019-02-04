Deltans‘ll benefit more with Ogboru as governor, says Uduaghan

Perez Brisibe

PATANI—IMMEDIATE past governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan has promised Deltans that they will benefit more from governance if they vote for Chief Great Ogboru as governor of the state in the forthcoming general election.

Uduaghan, who is All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta South senatorial candidate, also gave reasons he pitched tent with the governorship hopeful, noting that Ogboru understands the plights of Deltans just like himself and was committed to giving the state a new lease of life if elected as governor.

Addressing a crowd that graced the APC governorship rally in the area weekend, Uduaghan noted that providence had brought him and Chief Ogboru together because it was Ogboru’s time to rule the state as governor.