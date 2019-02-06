Delta REC vows to prosecute violators, others

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, Dr Cyril Omorogbe, has vowed to prosecute politicians found perpetrating electoral fraud or violence in the forthcoming general elections in the state.

Omorogbe who spoke during Stakeholders’ briefing on Niger Delta Watch 2019 organized by Stakeholders Democratic Network, SDN in Asaba, warned that any person or group of persons wanting to frustrate a peaceful and credible electoral process in the state would be arrested and handed over to security agencies and prosecuted in line with the constitution.

While allaying fear making the rounds in the state that politicians have perfected plans to take possession of uncollected voters cards to commit fraud in the coming elections, he said anyone found voting more than once would also be prosecuted accordingly.

He, however, disclosed that 95 per cent of registered voters in Delta State have collected their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, adding that the response of voters in the state was commendable.

Earlier, the team leader of Niger Delta Watch 2019, Joseph Ekong explained that the group was out to ensure the conduct of a credible election, adding that their members would go out to monitor and give situation reports in Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Akwa Ibom.

Speaking further, he said adequate security arrangements have been made to tackle possible violence in flashpoint local government areas like Ughelli North, Warri North, Ndokwa East and Ndokwa North, noting that the Nigerian Navy would protect sensitive materials going to the riverine areas with gun boats.

He said the group was a joint initiative of Stakeholder Democracy Network, SDN, and the Civil Society Situation Room, CSSR with a view to building on previous election observation work carried out by SDN, including during the 2011 and 2015 elections circle.

Also, the Executive Director of Global Peace Development, GPD, Mr Ebruke Onajite Esike in his analysis, decried the high rate electoral violence and cult clashes during general election.

Esike condemned violence being perpetrated in some parts of the state during elections, urging security agencies and INEC to rise up to the challenge of protecting voters during the forthcoming elections.