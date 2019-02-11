Delta on rampage over killing of girl by vigilante

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—PROPERTIES worth millions of naira were destroyed by youths of Effurun-Otor community in Ughelli South local government area of Delta State, who reportedly went berserk over the alleged killing of a female indigene.

It was gathered that the lady was killed by persons suspected to be members of the community vigilance outfit.

According to sources, the victim had reportedly approached the team operating in the community to beg for the release of her brother in their custody, when she was allegedly shot.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “The girl had gone to meet the vigilance group’s at their office to beg them to release her brother, who was arrested and held for something he was said to have done.

“While pleading with them, there was an exchange of words between the girl and the vigilante members when suddenly, one of them cocked his gun and shot her at close range leading to her bleeding to death.

“Angered by the activities of the vigilance team members, the community youths went on rampage setting buildings and cars ablaze.”

Confirming the incident, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said calm has been restored to the community following deployment of policemen from the Otu-Jeremi police division and Ughelli Area Command.

He said: “The vigilante operatives in the area actually have a hand in the tension that arose in the area but investigation into the incident is ongoing and when that is concluded, you will get the full details.”