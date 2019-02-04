Delta monarchs urge residents to vote Atiku

The chairman of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers and the Obi of Owa Kingdom, HRM, Efeizomor Emmanuel has called on Delta people to vote Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and Peter Obi in the February 19 election.

He said this during the PDP campaign in Asaba, Delta State.

Enumerating the numerous qualities why the duo are good for the job, he said that the people of Delta State, being Anambra neighbours were aware of the great leadership Peter Obi provided when he was the Governor of Anambra state.

According to him, the way Obi approaches leadership makes him fit for higher responsibilities.

The traditional ruler who called Obi “our son”, said that with people like him, the restoration of Nigeria was a hopeful venture.

Recalling his numerous encounters with him, he said he could vouch for his respect for the traditional institution.