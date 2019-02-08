Delta govt deceiving civil servants, pensioners with arrears – Ogboru

By Onozure Dania

THE governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Chief Great Ogboru, has charged pensioners and civil servants in Sapele and Okpe Local Government areas of the state not to be deceived by Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over payment of arrears.

Elections: Gov. Oyetola urges youths to shun vote-selling

Ogboru, who spoke during his campaign tour, said Delta PDP was only coming with the payment of arrears to civil servants and pensioners so that they can vote for them in the forthcoming election, adding that thereafter they will return to their former behaviour of irregular payments.

Lamenting the delay in payment of arrears to civil servants, pensioners and others, Ogboru noted that if the present PDP government was not deceiving them, why would a good government wait till few days to election before making efforts to pay arrears.

Ogboru said: “This is the time when old things that have not affected Delta State positively are washed away, as we are expecting new Delta which all of us will call our own, not a government that does not bother about the welfare of her citizenry.”

Ogboru, who received hundreds of defectors from PDP to APC led by Mr. Amitayen, added: “On our way to this campaign, we saw so many of our supporters, which indicates that PDP is finished in Sapele.

“I know what Deltans want because we know their pains. Therefore, immediately I assume office as the governor of Delta State, I will restore workers back to Enternit Company, I will make work available for our youths who the PDP have, over the years, turned to gangsters.”

On his part, former Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly and APC candidate for Salepe/Okpe/Uvwie federal constituency, Mr. Monday Igbuya, said on March 2, the date of governorship and House of Assembly elections, Deltans will know who owns Delta State.

While assuring President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief Ogboru and other APC candidates of 100 percent votes, Igbuya said he was impressed hearing from his people that they will massively for all APC candidates.