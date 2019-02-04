Delta Dpp gov candidate vows to stop Yahoo Economy

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI— GOVERNORSHIP candidate of Democratic Peoples Party, DPP, in Delta State, Mr. Richard Kimeku, has said he will build capacity among Deltans to redress the challenge of what he called voodoo economy (Yahoo boys) prevalent among youths in the state.

Flanked by his Deputy, Chief Augustine Seibi, and Director General of his campaign organisation, Mr. Dan Sagey, Kimeku said he will create a revolving fund for 7,500 women to strengthen their businesses.

He said he was in the race to make a significant impact on the development of the state, stressing that he will do away with what he called era of shabby roads constructed for the state.

“My leadership will be focused on the people. We will put an end to this voodoo economy growing among our youths as Yahoo plus because there are no jobs to productively engage them. Deltans are very hard working people. What we need is a government that will come up with empo-werment programmes for the youths and all other categories of people in the state.”

He said his human capacity development programme will include building entrepreneurial skill among the youths, empowerment programmes for widows and reviving the agriculture sector.