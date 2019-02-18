Delta CP vows to unmask killers of Okowa’s aide

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI- DELTA state Commissioner of Police, Mr Yinka Adeleke has vowed to unmask and arrest those behind the brutal assassination of aide to governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the early hours of Saturday, Mr Lawrence Ijie aka Ngozi.

The Commissioner in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta state after he visited Ekpan area of Warri where Ngozi was assassinated said he would ensure justice was done on the issue.

The statement signed by acting spokesman of the Delta state Police command, ASP, Chuks Orisewezie said the command was saddened by the ugly incident, adding that the public should assist the Police with useful information to help curb crime and related activities in the area.

“The Delta State Police Command is saddened with the news of the death of one Lawrence Ijie aka Ngozi (M), aged: 38, residing at number 35 Odumewere quarters Ekpan, Special Adviser to the governor on youth development by unknown gunmen.

The CP, Yinka Adeleke condoled with his Excellency, the Governor and the immediate family of the deceased over the death of the Special Adviser (SA) and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss. He vowed that no stone will be left unturned to ensure justice is done.