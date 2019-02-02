Delta Central :PDP neglects us as a people – Omo-Agege

THE lawmaker representing Delta Central senatorial district, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has lampooned the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for failing the Urhobo people of Delta State in the 16years it was in power at the federal level noting that if not for the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Urhobos would have still been a backward people.

The senator who is seeking a reelection back to the National Assembly, made the disclosure at Abraka and Eku in Ethiope East local government area of Delta State when he took his ward to ward campaigns to the area.

Other areas visited by Omo-Agege who was accompanied by the APC House of Representatives candidate, Olorogun Solomon Edojah, the party’s candidate for the Delta State House of Assembly, Innocent Anidi and chieftain of the APC in the state, Chief Frank Kokori, include Okpara-Inland, Orhoakpop, Isiokolo and Kokori areas.

In his address to the people Omo-Agege appealed to them not to be intimidated by the planned use of security agents and thugs by the PDP to harass them at the polls, noting that the federal government will be providing security for every Nigerian particularly Deltans to ensure a smooth conduct of the elections.



He said: “I want to assure you that Ogboru is our governor come March 2 while President Buhari will be reelected president for a second term come February 16.

“The PDP under the administration of Olusegun Obasanjo, Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan, failed us consistently as a people, but it was President Buhari that came and gave us hope as a people. Now, someone who served in the 16 years of PDP failure is coming asking us to vote for him, how does it sounds?”

Speaking on the candidacy of Ogboru emerging as governor at the polls, he said: “Ogboru is from Ethiope East, this is his home, and we expect everyone to vote for him to ensure that Urhobo delivers their bloc votes to him and President Buhari at the polls.

“And I want to put it on record here for everyone to know the reason why I am supporting President Muhammadu Buhari. I am doing so because he has the interest of the Urhobo nation at heart and he has done a lot for the Urhobo people in his first term.”

On his part, Chief Kokori while addressing the crowd that attended the event, advised them to mobilize in their numbers and vote for Buhari, Ogboru and other APC candidates in the area noting that it can only get better for the entire Urhobo nation and Delta State at large.