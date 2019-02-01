Delta 2019: Onuesoke task community to vote Okowa, PDP candidates

Chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has urged the people of Edjeba community and PDP leadership in Ughelli North of Delta State to repeat the love they have for the PDP since 1999 in the state by voting en-mass for all PDP candidates in the forth coming general election.

Speaking during the foundation laying ceremony of a modern market in Edjeba community, initiated by the Onuesoke Foundation stressed: “You cannot win election on social media or by depending on federal might without having any structure on ground. It is a known fact that PDP has a solid structure in Delta state. It is also a known fact that the structure is expanding everyday because of the good work of the governor in the state.”

Onouesoke further enjoined them to continue showing love to Ifeanyi Okowa and other PDP contestants by casting their votes for the Party and encourage others to do likewise so as to continue with the dividend and benefit of democracy as being provided by Okowa’s SMART agenda in the state.

He revealed that Okowa has done quite well to deserve a second term in office, adding that since he assumed office he has done much to ensure peace, unity and harmony in diverse and complex Delta state.