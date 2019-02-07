DELSU SSANU, NAAT, NASU embark on 6 days warning strike

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the non-teaching staff union, Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, yesterday, commenced a six days warning strike due to the Management of the university’s inability to meet its demands. The strike is coming one week after the expiration of a seven day ultimatum given to the university by the union.

The Joint Action Committee is made up of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SAANU), National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and Non-Teaching Staff Union (NASU).

In a press statement signed by the SSANU Chairman, Comrade Monday Izu; NATT chairman, Comrade Ahatty Godwin and NASU chairman, Comrade Lucky Oritsedere, the JAC expressed disappointment that the management was yet to reciprocate the uncommon understanding shown by the unions.

The statement read in part : “ You will recall that the Joint Action Committee of the non-teaching staff unions (SSANU, NAAT and NASU) of Delta State University, Abraka, issued a seven day ultimatum to the management of the university on January 29, 2019, within which to address their demands or face total and indefinite industrial action.

“ You will further recall that the management by a letter dated February 4, 2019, invited the non-teaching staff unions for a meeting on February 5, 2019. During the well attended meeting, management informed the unions that it needed more time to resolve the vexatious issues contained in the ultimatum given since November 26, 2017.

“ The JAC Congress of SSANU, NAAT and NASU in a meeting held of February 6, 2019, noted with painful disappointment, that the management has not reciprocated the uncommon understanding shown by the non-teaching staff and their labour unions over the persistent non-resolution of some issues.

“ The demands are that the short fall of 2014 and 2015 promotion arrears 40 per cent be paid without further delay; that the 2016 staff promotion be implemented immediately; that the arrears that have accrued from 2016 staff promotion be paid without further delay.

“ Others are that the arrears of incremental steps for October 2016 and 2017 be paid immediately and the secondary school teachers be de-stagnated unconditionally without further delay since the de-stagnation does not attract financial benefit. This is one year after the governor graciously approved the exercise.

“ Accordingly, the JAC of SSANU, NAAT and NASU upon critical analysis of management’s insensitivity to the germane demands listed above, unanimously decided to embark on a six day comprehensive warning strike with effect from February 7, 2019. Management is advised to within this period of the warning strike, resolve all the aforementioned issues or face a total Indefinite strike.

Reacting to the development, the Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Freeborn Agabi, stated: “ I’m not aware of any letter from the unions to the management that it wants to embark on a strike, so; I cannot respond to it.