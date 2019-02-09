DAF sends succour to community women, less privileged, subsidies fees

By Moses Nosike

A non profit and non governmental organisation, Damilola Adefemi Foundation, self-sponsored foundation has empowered community women in Lagos, Ogun and other places to become self-employed as many of them have ventured into petty trading especially widows who have taken over their family responsibilities since they lost their husband.

Not too long ago, the foundation visited one of the schools around Surulere, Assemblies of God Nursery and Primary school, Itire, among others putting smiles on the faces of some needy especially kids when the foundation raised a cheque to cover accumulated school fees of about 24 children who their parents were unable to pay following the economic challenges many families are facing today.

Since inception, DAF has not relented its efforts in empowering community women to become self-employed.

However, the empowered which also affected youths was taken to the less privileged ones.

Damilola Adefemi Foundation, a self sponsored foundation has visited many orphanages, schools of the blind including Kirikiri prison donating for children born in prison.

Speaking to media men on the vision of the foundation, President of the foundation, Damilola Adefemi said that the foundation was initiated to assist the less privileged among us to enjoy what other normal human beings are enjoying so that they would not feel indifference or blame nature for their predicament.

“Again, I always feel happy and fulfilled anytime I put smile on the faces of people, especially the less privileged. I came to understand that in life, everybody must not be rich and wealthy to enjoy good things, but those who are rich should share and help those nature has confined at a place.

According to Damilola, this is another way of contributing to the economy as we encourage these less privileged in our midst to gain access to education, clothing, feeding and other special needs they would become useful to their families and the society in general.

In addition, Chairman, Assemblies of God Academy, Itire, Rev. Amos Ogundare, said, “the school authority will remain grateful to the Founder of Damilola Adefemi Foundation, Mrs. Damilola Adefemi who came to rescue our parents who could not pay the school fees of their children even though the school fees is the cheapest around because the church subsidizes it. Yet, about 20 children were unable to pay when DAF visited the school and raised a cheque that covered the school fees of those children.

Rev. Ogundare prayed God to reward her labour of love and increase her so that she will not be tired in helping the less privileged in the society.