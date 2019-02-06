Cyberspace achieves ISO 9001:2015 QMS

By Juliet Umeh

Indigenous Information and Communications Technology, ICT company, Cyberspace Limited has attained the prestigious Quality Management System, ISO 9001:2015

The achievement heralded wild celebrations as top dignitaries from all spheres of corporate Nigeria gathered at the Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos, to witness the official presentation.

Sector Lead/Trade Advisor for ICT, United Kingdom International Trade and Investment, Ms Boma Beddie-Memberr, officially handed over the certificate to Cyberspace Limited on behalf of British Standard Institute, BSI.

ISO 9001 is the internationally recognised Quality Management System (QMS) standard that offers maximum business benefits. It was designed to be a powerful business improvement tool which helps organisations to manage social, environmental and financial risks, improve operational effectiveness, reduce costs, increase customer and stakeholder satisfaction and protect brand and reputation, among others.

Cyberspace Limited says the certification has further demonstrated its commitment to improve operational processes in line with global best practices, building a resilient and sustainable business with strong corporate governance.

Founded in 1995, Cyberspace Limited has become a one-stop Systems Integration company with wide and varied experience in solving complex business challenges which guarantees excellent customer satisfaction.

Planning your finances for better 2019

Reacting , the Co-ordinator, Cyberspace Audit team, Mr. Fred Young said: “Cyberspace is an indigenous company that has its business processes aligned with global best practices. We started many years ago with ISO 9001:2008 until last year when we decided to work with BSI for the ISO 9001:2015. It was a much more rigorous certification process but at the end, we are better for it.”

Before now, Cyberspace had attained the Capability Maturity Model Integration, CMMI, level 3 certification. The CMMI is a software development improvement approach, which has become the standard for measuring an organisation’s capability to apply a process-based methodology to software development.

The attainment of the CMMI means that Cyberspace software applications have gone through best practices and procedures at all stages of business requirement gathering, software development, testing, deployment and post- implementation support. This guarantees customers’ comfort of using the applications.

According to the Chief Marketing Officer of Cyberspace Limited, Olusola Bankole, CMMI helps to integrate traditionally separate organisational functions, set process improvement goals and priorities, provide guidance for quality processes, and point of reference for appraising current processes.