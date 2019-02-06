CUPP threatens to pull out of peace pact if Egbetokun emerges Kwara CP

By Joseph Erunke

THE Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has alleged that the Federal Government plans deploying Deputy Commissioner of Police Kayode Egbetokun, as Commissioner of Police in Kwara State.

CUPP, therefore, threatened that it may no longer participate in the final peace accord signing being arranged by the National Peace Committee.

CUPP’s spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, in a statement yesterday, alleged that the acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, “is set to, among other politically-tainted postings, announce the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police Kayode Egbetokun, a former CSO to Bola Tinubu, as Commissioner in charge of Kwara State.”

“The Nigerian opposition coalition is raising alarm that it has received credible intelligence that police posting for the purpose of providing election security has been compromised by the Police hierarchy in favour of APC.

“Designated members of APC have been requested to make their choice of commissioners, area commanders, DPOs, SARS Commanders, Rapid Response Squad Commanders, MOPOL Commanders and other strategic positions in the Police force.”