C’ttee of Benin elders urge INEC, security agencies to be neutral during election

By Gabriel Enoogholase

BENIN—WITH less than two weeks to the 2019 general election, Committee of Benin Elders, a body made up of professionals and intellectual group has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and security agencies in the country to be neutral and fair to all political parties to ensure free and fair elections.

INEC reiterates commitment to peaceful election

Briefing newsmen in Benin City, yesterday, the group lamented that current campaign issues by the political parties in the country prompted it to speak out, just as it expressed dismay over the campaign issues by the parties and called for urgent solution to remedy it before the general election.

Chairman of the Committee of Benin Elders, Prof. Emmanuel Emovon said “The Committee of Benin Elders has observed with concern the tension generated from acrimonious campaign speeches and activities, by various political parties, which if left unchecked can lead to breakdown of law and order. The committee deliberated on this and decided to call on all stakeholders to ensure that the elections are peaceful, free and fair.”