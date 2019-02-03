CSOs flay Keyamo over Deji Adeyanju’s continued detention

… Deji’s family absolved me of complicity – Keyamo

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – CIVIL society organisations (CSOs) under the banner of Free Nigeria Movement have accused the spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign organisation, Festus Keyamo (SAN) of masterminding the illegal arrest and detention of rights activist and critic of the current administration, Deji Adeyanju.

Adeyanju is in detention at the Kano prisons for charges related to allegation of murder for which he was tried and acquitted by a Kano State High Court in a trial that lasted from 2005 to 2009.

At a press conference in Abuja to commemorate Adeyanju’s 50th day behind bars, yesterday, the CSOs claimed that Keyamo’s silence in the matter, at the expense of the continued violation of the rights of Adeyanju whom he represented in the murder case, fuels concerns that he may have played a key role in the design and execution of the plot to keep the activist out of circulation in order to protect the interests of President Buhari and his campaign.

Speaking on behalf of the Free Nigeria Movement, Mr. Ariyo Atoye, said: “This fact is important in the light of Mr. Adeyanju’s criticism of the Buhari administration over the last 3 years which had resulted in several arrests and detentions. It is instructive to note that Mr. Keyamo now works for the Buhari presidency which by all indications wants Mr Adeyanju out of circulation before, during and immediately after the 2019 general election for obvious reasons.

“We make bold to say that Deji Adeyanju has not done a quarter of what Gen. Buhari, and the likes of Elrufai, Keyamo, Amaechi and their foot soldiers did individually, and collectively, when they were desperately seeking for powers in 2014/2015. They did not only threaten bloodshed including a parallel government, their supporters also harassed, maimed and committed arson in different parts of the country.

“While we have drawn the attention of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee and the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee respectively, to the conduct of Mr. Keyamo , we wish to give him 48 hours to respond to several public inquiry on this issue, following which we shall commence a series of actions against him.

“We reiterate our calls for Mr. Adeyanju’s unconditional release seeing as the allegations for which he is currently detained has been heard to a conclusion by a court of competent jurisdiction resulting in his discharge and acquittal. And we will continue to ask, why did the government of Gen. Buhari order the arrest of only Deji Adeyanju, the only Yorùbá-Christian out of four persons namely: ALHAJI MUHAMMAD BABA (AKA KNIGHT), ADEYANYU CHARLES, MUSA MUSA DAURA and KABIRU ALI AHMAD, who were discharged and acquitted in 2009 in Kano, in a case of culpable homicide?”

Keyamo reacts

In a swift reaction, Keyamo denied culpability in Adeyanju’s travail and referred our correspondent to a statement purportedly written by the detained activist’s brother, one Adedayo Adeyanju, absolving him of having a hand in the charges against Deji.

The statement reads in part: “Festus Keyamo as far as we know, remains the friend of Adeyanju’s family and those peddling this unfortunate rumor of Keyamo being responsible for the travail of Deji Adeyanju should stop forthwith.

“We are totally against any diatribe and actions that will breed rancor and animosity between Adeyanju’s family and Festus Keyamo.

“Finally, we call on our brother and friend, Mr. Festus Keyamo SAN, to ignore those going about using Deji’s name to score cheap political point and do whatever he can within the ambit of the law to ensure that Deji gets Justice.”

Keyamo lied – Deji’s sister

When contacted, Atinuke Adeyanju, Deji’s sister disowned Keyamo’s purported statement, saying “there is nobody bearing ‘Adedayo’ in our family. That name does not exist, it is a fictitious name and the so-called statement must have been signed by a fictitious person that doesn’t exist. That statement is inconsequential. Our family did not issue that statement,” she stated.