Crash: Buhari campaign group in Daura commiserates with Osinbajo

Daura (Katsina state – The Buhari Campaign Organisation in Daura Local Government Area, Katsina State, has commiserated with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over recent involvement in a helicopter crash in Kabba, Kogi State.



Alhaji Abdulfatah Nahabu, coordinator of the organisation, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura on Monday that they were deeply touched by the unfortunate incident and thanked God that all those involved escaped unhurt.

“We will continue to pray for God’s protection on our leaders and the nation as a whole.

“The vice president is an honest political figure who is committed to the success of the present administration in its efforts to bail out Nigeria from its inherent predicaments.

“Our organisation will soon send a letter of commiseration to the vice president to indicate our stand as well as wishing him the very best in his present and future activities.

“I urge Nigerians to vote for both President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Masari considering their wonderful performances in their individual areas of jurisdictions,’’ Nahabu said.

He said the Buhari administration has fully implemented the change mantra of the ruling party through transformation of key sectors of the economy.

“This administration has help to improve agriculture and security, as well as fight against total overhaul of the hitherto decayed infrastructure while fighting corruption.”

He noted that inauguration of the Baro inland seaport in Niger and recent commencement of oil exploration in Alkaleri area of Bauchi State was a sign of purposeful leadership.

According to him, the two projects would add value to the economy, generate employment and enhance revenue for the county.

“Gov. Masari has also proved himself as a hardworking leader by revamping the economy of the state through agriculture, youth empowerment and enhancing security across the 34 local government areas.

“The Masari administration has brought sanity and prudence in key sectors like education, roads and has boosted trade and commerce through the provision of N2 billion soft loan to traders.

On the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen, Nahabu said the group supports the action, adding that “Nigeria is a country governed by law and everyone should be equal before the law; there should be no sacred cows, and ignorance of law is never an excuse.”

The coordinator, however, appealed to the general public to desist from media trial on the trending issue.

“Due process of law was strictly adhered to before suspending the former CJN and I believe the due process of law would also be employed to do justice to the case.

“Justice is a three way traffic which is justice to the accused, to the complainant and to the society.

“We will continue to support the federal, state and local government administrations in Nigeria to curtail instances of flagrant breach of the codified laws.’’ (NAN)