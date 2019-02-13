Breaking News
Court to hear contempt charge against Oshiomhole Feb 18

By Emmanuel Okogba

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—As the legal tussle on who controls the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo state continues, a suit seeking to charge the national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole to prison for disobeying court order has been slated for hearing on  February 18, 2019.
Vanguard gathered yesterday in Owerri   that the Daniel Nwafor led executive of Imo APC  had gone to court on the grounds that the leadership of APC in the state had been tampered with by Oshiomhole.

Nwafor in a suit  marked FCT/HC/BW/CV/103/2018, before a high court in the Federal Capital Territory, has asked the court to commit the APC national chairman to prision citing an earlier order  stopping such action which he said was issued on  August 14, 2018.

Part of the motion on notice said: “Take Notice that this honourable court shall be moved on the 18th day of February 2019, at the hour of 9  o’clock, in the fore noon or so thereafter as Counsel on behalf of the 3rd Defendant/Applicant may be heard praying the court for the following;

“An Order committing Adam’s Oshiomhole, the national chairman of All Progressives Congress ,APC, the 2nd Defendant to Prison for disobeying the Order of this honourable court made on the 14th Day of August 2018. And for such Order(s) that the Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the circumstances.”

The application argued that, “The   contemnor/party sought to be committed, disobeyed the Order of this Honourable Court made on the 14th Day of August, 2018.  The disobedience of the Court Order has continued till date.

 


