Court remands trader for allegedly defiling girl, 8

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna on Monday ordered the remand of a 26-year-old trader, Gabriel Matthew, in prison for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Emmanuel, ordered that Matthew should be remanded in prison, pending an advice from the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Emmanuel, who refused to take the plea of the defendant, adjourned the case until Feb. 21 for hearing.

READ ALSO: Why we are selling properties seized from corrupt politicians—Buhari

Matthew, residing at Ungwan Television Area of Kaduna, is being tried for defilement.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Leo Chidi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 29 at about 9.00 p.m. at Ungwan Television Community in Kaduna.

‎

Chidi said that on Jan. 29, while the minor was coming back from an errand, the defendant lured her to an uncompleted building and had canal knowledge of her.

He said that Matthew was caught in the act when a Good Samaritan heard the cries of the minor.

‎

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 283 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017. (NAN)