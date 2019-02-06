Court remands teacher for allegedly defiling 4-year-old girl

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Wednesday ordered the remand of a 35-year-old teacher, Kabiru Musa, for allegedly defiling a four-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Muhammad Jibril, said that the defendant should be kept in custody, pending advice from the state’s director of public prosecutions.

Jibril adjourned the matter until Feb. 25 for mention.

The defendant, who resides at Yan Awaki Quarters in Kano, is facing a count charge of rape.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Pogu Lale, told the court that one Bilal Usman of Rijiyar Zaki Quarters Kano, reported the matter at the Shahuchi Police Division in Kano on Jan.17.

Lale said that on Jan.16, the defendant deceived and lured the complainant’s four-year-old daughter, into a class room and had unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

“The complainant noticed unusual stain of blood on his daughter’s pant when she came back from school and complained of virginal pain.’’

According to the prosecutor, during the course of questioning the victim, she revealed to her father that it was the defendant, a teacher in the school that raped her.

According to Lale, the offence contravenes Section 283 of the Penal Code. (NAN)