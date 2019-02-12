Court remands Man, 27, for allegedly stealing mobile phone in Osun

An Osogbo Magistrate Court in Osun on Tuesday remanded a 27- year-old man, Isiah Ismaheel, in Ilesa Prison custody for allegedly stealing an Infinix mobile phone.

The Magistrate, Mr Ola Adegoke , ordered that the defendant be remanded due to the magnitude of the alleged offence.

Ismaheel is facing a two count-charge bothering on conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecutor, ASP Idoko James, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence in April 14, 2018, at about 10:00 p.m in Ilesa Road, Osogbo.

James said the defendant conspired with others now at large to steal an Infinix mobile phone which was valued at N35, 000 and the sum of N57, 200 owned by one Anthony Shade.

The prosecutor said it took the tireless efforts of police detectives to track the defendant.

He said the offence contravened sections 516 and 390(9)of the criminal code cap 34 vol.11, laws of Osun,2003.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the two count-charges, but the magistrate, however, adjourned the case to March 8 for sentencing and to enable the prosecutor present the exhibits before the court.

News men report that the defendant had no legal representation for his trial. (NAN)