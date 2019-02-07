Court orders remand of 2 men charged with alleged armed robbery

An FCT High Court, Kubwa, on Thursday ordered the remand of 25-year-old student, Armstrong Ajibo, and 27-year-old Ebah Linus, docked for alleged armed robbery.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya, who ordered the remand adjourned the matter until April 29 and April 30, for trial.

Ajibo and Linus, were docked on a four-count charge bordering on armed robbery.

The prosecutor, Urom Otu, told the court that the defendants and others at large, armed with guns robbed one Mr Okon Uduak of his Toyota Corolla car, along Next Cash & Carry, Mabushi, Abuja, in September 2017.

READ ALSO: Court remands 5 over Custom officer’s murder in Ogun

Otu said that the defendants also robbed Udak of one HP laptop, Samsung Note 5 cell phone, and approved construction plan, issued by the FCDA.

He said that the defendants and one Samuel Jato, at large, also robbed Mr Enodi Tanko of his Toyota Rav 4 Jeep; three cell phones, ATM and business cards, estate facility receipts, all valued at N4 million.

The prosecutor said that Linus was arrested in possession of one locally-made gun, without licence, in December 2017.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 1, 3 and 6 of the Robbery and Fire Arms Act.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

Defence counsel, Patrick Ogenyi, applied for the bail of Ajibo, pursuant to Section 36 Subsection 5 of the 1999 Constitution.

He urged the court to exercise its discretion in favour of his client. (NAN)