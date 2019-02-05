Court okays dismissal of driver who fought his boss

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, declared as lawful, the dismissal of one Andy Geoffrey, who was sacked for fighting his manager.

UN charges INEC on free, fair, credible elections

Geoffrey, a driver with Setraco Nig. Ltd., a construction company, was dismissed on grounds of gross insubordination.

Justice Rakiya Haastrup, in her judgment, said the claimant challenged his summary dismissal, as unlawful on the ground that he was assaulted by his manager and served with suspension letter, while unconscious in the hospital.

Haastrup said the claimant also averred that he was later dismissed without appearing before any panel, adding that he was also denied fair hearing.

The judge said that the evidence before the court, however, proved that due process was followed by the defendant in the dismissal of the claimant.

According to the judge, this was as stipulated in the conditions of service which governed his appointment.

The judge also said that evidence before the court was contrary to the claimant’s assertion, that he was not accorded fair hearing before his dismissal.

She said the claimant was accorded fair hearing, having appeared before the penal, made oral and written representations.

“It is clear that the claimant was given opportunity to defend himself on the allegation against him, contrary to his assertion that he was not accorded fair hearing.

“The defendant in my humble view acted in accordance with the conditions of service which stipulates summary dismissal for offences like gross insubordination, stealing, fighting on duty, an act which the claimant was indicted for,” the judge said.

Haastrup said that the evidence before the court brought by the claimant was not sufficient to support his claim of unlawful dismissal.

He held that all the reliefs sought by the claimant failed in its entirety and accordingly dismissed the suit.

The claimant’s counsel, Muo Emeka, had urged the court to declare his client’s dismissal as unlawful.

Emeka also sought payment of general damages to the tune of N25 million for his client.

The defence counsel, Mr. F. Iziyon in his submission, said the claimant breached laid down procedure of the defendant’s policy, in making purchases for the company.

Iziyon said that when the claimant was confronted by the plant manager, he assaulted him.(NAN)