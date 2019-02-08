Court grants Kashamu, others leave to join INEC in Adebutu’s suit

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—A Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, yesterday, granted the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ogun State, Senator Buruji Kashamu, a leave to join in the suit filed by a member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Oladipupo Adebutu and others.

Adebutu and others had filed the suit asking the court for an order of mandamus to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to publish their names in place of the ones already published by the Commission.

When the matter came up yesterday, counsel to Kashamu and others, Prince Raphael Oluyede, told the court that his clients, who are the candidates whose names had been published by INEC, were interested in the matter but were not joined. Hence, they filed an application as interveners willing to be joined.

However, counsel to the Plaintiffs, Mr. Afolabi Fashanu (SAN) objected to the joining of the applicants/interveners.

After much argument, the court, presided over by Justice Abubakar Shittu held that the applicants/interveners were necessary parties that should have been joined. Consequently, the court joined them.

Thereafter, Oluyede informed the court that they had filed an affidavit disclosing that the Plaintiffs and their collaborators were parading themselves as candidates of the party while they were still before the court praying to be declared as candidates.

He added that they plan to hold a rally on Saturday where they will be paraded and flags presented to them as candidates of the party even when INEC has not published their names and for which reason they were before the court.