Court dissolves marriage, orders refund of N60,000 dowry

A Jos Upper Area Court on Wednesday dissolved the marriage between Maryam Adam and Mustapha Adam following a petition filed by the former.

Maryam, a resident of Gangere, Jos North, had sued her husband in the court seeking the dissolution of the marriage on the grounds that her husband was not psychologically stable and had neglected her and her 10-month old baby.

She argued that such separation was permissible in Islamic law, “if the partners are no more in love and therefore unwilling to live together”.

“My husband is a tricycle driver ( KekeNapep), but he hardly cares for me and my baby and I have also noticed that he is unwell and I don’t love him again, “she explained.

At the resumption of hearing on the matter, the Judge, Malam Lawal Suleiman, granted the divorce and ordered the petitioner to refund the N60,000 paid as dowry by her husband, as applicable in Shari’a (Islamic law). (NAN)