Court affirms Etim John as state chair of C-River APC

By Emma Una

CALABAR—A FEDERAL High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State, yesterday, declared Mr Godwin Etim John as the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Cross River State.

Trial judge, Justice Simon Apeh said the Etim John faction of the party should be recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, which should in turn recognise the candidates submitted by the faction.

The court affirmed an earlier order by an Abuja High Court presided over by Justice A. Musa, which on December 13, 2018 declared Godwin Etim John as the authentic state Chairman of the APC.

RMAFC: Buhari forwards 30 nominees for senate confirmation

The court annulled the congresses that produced the late Mathew Ojong, recognised by the National Working Committee, NWC, of APC, describing them as illegal.

The court also ordered the NWC of APC to forward the list of candidates as submitted by Godwin Etim John to INEC.

Reacting to the judgment, Director General of Usani Campaign Organisation Ekpeyong Cobham said the enforcement of the judgment has been long overdue and appealed to both INEC and security agencies to do the needful by complying fully with the judgment.