Corruption: Only God can punish PDP for looting Nigeria – Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday lamented over the alleged massive corruption under the watch of the previous administrations in the country, with a subtle curse that only God will punish the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for looting the country dry.

The PDP was in power for 16 years in the country before the All Progressives Congress (APC) came into office in 2015. President Buhari who met with local and international support groups for the realisation of his re-election at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that those proved to be corrupt will be prosecuted.

The President also threatened that property of those found to be corrupt would be confiscated and sold, while the money realized would be put into the treasury for public use. Addressing leaders of 1,000 support groups he said, “all those who were involved in large scale abuse of trust, only God can give them punishment but those we can touch, we will get them prosecuted. We have said their property that have been confiscated should be sold and the money put into the treasury which we will use.” Explaining further, he said that when he assumed office he approached the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) who told him there was no money in federal treasury. He also noted that there was no infrastructure or any developmental achievements to justify draining of the substantial earnings from crude oil.

He said, “I have said this for the umpteenth time and I have challenged them to prove me wrong but in those 16 years of PDP rule, Nigeria was getting 2.1 million times 100 (2.1 million barrels by $100 per barrel) everyday, every week, but when we came on board, the price fell to between $37-38 and hung around $40-$50. I went to the Central Bank of Nigeria, and asked him for money and he said there was no money.”

Continuing, President Buhari said that the last time roads rehabilitation took place was under General Sani Abacha, when he served as Chairman of Petroleum Trust Fund, stressing that the roads were rehabilitated up to the east.

Speaking on his integrity, Buhari said “If I didn’t stick to my principle of accountability I would have been in trouble by now and I have no regrets. Everybody wants to be comfortable but the most important thing is to live within your means and bear the consequence.”

On why he visited the neighbouring countries shortly after he was sworn in, he said “If you don’t establish good relations with your neighbours you will spend more on security.” The leader of the delegation, Dr. Mahmud Mohammed, said the groups supported him because of his integrity and commitment. He said for the first time in the history of campaigns, they were campaigning with meager funds generated from well wishers because the president specifically directed that no money from the public funds should be spent on his campaign. He said “From tomorrow we will not sleep. We will start house to house, shop to shop and market to market campaign to ensure your victory.”