Commuters laud FG over speedy rehabilitation of Mayo-Belewa, Jada,Ganya road in Adamawa

Marapam (Adamawa), Commuters and some residents in Marapam community in Adamawa on Thursday expressed gratitude to the Federal Government on the speedy rehabilitation of the Mayo-Belewa, Jada and Ganya roads.

Some of the commuters and residents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the current rehabilitation of the road had eased the movement of commuters as well as improvd economic activities in the communities.

Mr Abdulahi Gidado, a commercial driver told NAN that the road which linked three local governments had been a source of concern to commuters previously.

He, however, said the rehabilitation works on the 112 kilometer road had reduced the number of time spent on the road. “Before, we used to spend one hour, thirty minutes but since the rehabilitation begun, we now spend 30 minutes,”.

Gidado said commuters and communities linked by the road were grateful to God and President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for the rehabilitation.

Mr Musa Yahaya, a resident of the community, said it was cheery that rehabilitation works had commenced on the road.

According to him, transportation fare has reduced from N200 to N100. This, Yahaya said was due to the free flow of traffic in the area.

He said the rehabilitation had also encouraged the movement of commuters in the night as more commuters now make use of the road even at night. “The communities now see different visitors passing through the road, this is also increasing economic activities in the community.”

Adamu Usman, a grocery seller told NAN that rehabilitation of the road had resulted in a brisk business for grocery sellers in the area.

According to him, many visitors now stop to purchase items being sold along the roads due to rehabilitation of the road.

NAN reports that the contract for the rehabilitation of the road was awarded to Messrs. Triacta Ltd, a Lebanese company.

The contract, awarded at the cost of N22.7 billion in August 2018 has 36 months completion period. Briefing journalists shortly after inspecting the road, the Project Manager, Triacta Nigeria Ltd, Mr Habib Jrad, commended the Federal Government for mobilising the company to site.

He said the company had recorded five per cent completion and attained 12 kilometer length out of the 112 total kilometers.

According to him, the company has also constructed 22 culverts, and its working assiduously to complete the project before the 36 month completion period.

He said the rehabilitation was a relief to the communities, adding that lives of the people were being impacted positively due to the rehabilitation.

