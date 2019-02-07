Commercial motorcyclists promise Kashamu 64,000 votes, name him patron

Members of the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), on Thursday, in Ijebu Igbo, adopted Senator Buruji Kashamu, the Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, as their choice, and assured him of 64,000 votes in the March 2, 2019 governorship contest in the state.

The body also conferred the award of National Patron on the governorship hopeful.

While giving reasons for the Association’s position, the chairman, Alhaji Lateef Yekini, said, “We conducted our study and found out that Senator Buruji Kashamu will not embezzle public funds. Sir, we found out that Ogun State funds hold no appeal to you. That is why we have adopted you as our candidate.”

The ACOMORAN chairman added that the association observed that the candidate would not impose his own people on the organization but would work with the existing structure.

Yekini also noted that Kashamu’s policy document shows he has plans to transform the state.

“We have a common interest in the development of the state, hence our support for you,” Yekini said.

Kashamu was presented an award as the National Patron of the association by Alhaji Muhammed Isa, the National Financial Secretary, and Comrade Godwin Ikolo, who represented the national president.

The duo thanked him for his support for their members and urged him to do more.

In his welcome address Ogun State PDP chairman, Chief Bayo Dayo, thanked ACOMORAN members for their support and urged them to vote for all candidates of the party at all levels.

In his response, Kashamu said he doesn’t usually take awards or chieftaincy titles. He said he accepted the ACOMORAN award because, after listening to them, he could see that their interests had been injured.

“So, I accept this award as a man of justice, to help all members of ACOMORAN get justice.

“I do not want you to be involved in violence. If you get involved in violence, I will back out. But if your rights are being violated, count on my support.

“As a token of my appreciation to you for this award, I will donate 10 motorcycles to your association.”

He advised them to do more than get 64,000 votes for him.

“I want you to become coordinators of my campaign in your various communities so that together we can win the governorship election and guarantee the wellbeing of your members.”

Senator Kashamu assured them that under his watch, Ogun State would become great.

“We will eradicate poverty, we will empower small businesses, we will revitalise our education system and invigorate the healthcare system. We are going to make Ogun State great. You can count on that.”