Collect your PVCs, vote detribalised leader, Anigbogu charges peers

By Elizabeth Uwandu

LAGOS—The National Chairman of Non indigenes Cultural Association and President of Africans in Diaspora, Comrade Peter Anigbogu has called on all its members nationwide to ensure they collect their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, and vote a detribalised leader who would protect their interests wherever they reside in the country.

Anigbogu who stated this in Lagos weekend, also used the occasion to commend the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on the extension of the window for the collection of the Permanent Voter Card till today when the process would end nationwide.

He said: “Let us endeavor to perform our civic responsibility by collecting our voters cards to be able to elect leaders who recognize us and appreciate us. A leader who does not believe in marginalization. A leader who can carry you along and even give you appointment.”