Coalition of S-East CSOs slams INEC for shifting polls

By Anayo Okoli

COALITION of 22 South East-based Human Rights & Democracy Organizations, SBCHROs, has dismissed the reason given by the INEC chairman, Prof. Mamoud Yakubu for shifting the Presidential and National elections scheduled for last weekend, saying that it was “inexcusable and goes beyond logistical reasons.”

SBCHROs accused INEC of shifting the elections with “sinister motives and in inescapable conspiracy of the present central Government of Nigeria.”

In a joint statement signed by the leaders of the 22 CSOs, the group said: “The sudden shift represents one of the many embryonic rigging templates or plans of the Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu led INEC”.

According to the Statement “what has been happening to Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu and his administration of INEC since his appointment as INEC Chairman on 21st October 2015, has been a case of a compromised intellectual running a protracted ideological battle between Fulani brotherhood and independence of INEC”, which they said has led to chronic conflict of interest”.

According to SBCHROs, “INEC under Prof. Yakubu remains thousands of miles away from being independent or unbiased electoral umpire”.

The group also alleged that apart from the sudden shift, INEC has also planned to rig the election by disenfranchising millions of Nigerian registered voters, especially those who traveled hundreds of kilometers to connect their ancestral communities where they registered to vote.”