Clerics raise alarm over plot to announce unofficial election results

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: A group of Christian leaders under the aegis of United Clerics for National Peace UCCNP has raised the alarm over plans by some religious leaders to cause confusion during Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections by announcing unofficial results.

At a news conference Thursday in Abuja, UCCNP alleged that some leaders had last year sent about 300 people to the United States of America for a special training on how to monitor election and the trained persons have since returned to Nigeria to train thousands of others who would be deployed in all polling units to monitor the presidential election.

National President of UCCNP, Bishop John Abu Richard, explained that the main reason for training the said election observers was to mislead people in the country and instigate war.

According to Bishop Richard, Christian leaders are expected to stick to their traditional roles of praying for the country and not turn religion to groups to political parties.

“We wish to make it clear to Nigerians that some Clerics and their religious groups are busy training election observers in order to use them to cause confusion during and after elections instead of praying for Nigeria and their leaders at this period.

“We believe monitoring and observing elections is the work of some NGOs and not the Church. We therefore condemn the idea of Christian Religious Groups that have turn themselves to election observers. The consequence of their act is to mislead Christians in the Country and instigate them into causing anarchy that may lead to religious war”.