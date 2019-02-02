Chopper crash: APC thanks God for Osinbajo’s life

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has expressed gratitude to God for the safety of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo whose chopper crash landed in Kabba, Kogi state on Saturday.



National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu in a statement said the party continues to pray for rue safety of all its leaders.

“We thank God our vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is safe and sound along with his aides following his involvement in a helicopter accident which occurred in Kabba, Kogi State while undertaking the All Progressives Congress #NextLevelEngagements ahead of the #2019Elections.



“The Party prays for continuous safety of our leaders and general progress of our great country.

‘We also congratulate @ProfOsinbajo, an alumnus of Igbobi College @ICYaba on the institution’s 87 founders day anniversary being marked today”, APC stated.