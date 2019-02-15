Chelsea stars want Cahill back

CHELSEA players are stunned Gary Cahill has been frozen out by Maurizio Sarri.

The 33-year-old is club captain but has not been included in a matchday squad since Boxing Day, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Cahill’s absence was discussed during showdown talks on Monday where the squad picked apart their crushing 6-0 defeat at Manchester City.

Chelsea have also been defeated by Bournemouth and Arsenal in previous away games in the Premier League before getting smashed at the Etihad.

And their problems were discussed during a team-meeting at the club’s Cobham HQ the day after shipping six to Pep Guardiola’s men.

Sarri also attended the meeting where ALL players had their say on the club’s inconsistent run of results.

A lack of leadership in the team has been identified, which has been exposed away from Stamford Bridge.

And it makes Cahill’s absence puzzling as he is seen within the squad as being ingrained with Chelsea values.

While Cahill has not been a starter for Sarri this season after returning from the World Cup with England, he has not even been around the matchday squad since Christmas.

He has made one Premier League appearance all season – as a sub against West Ham in September – and was last on the bench on Boxing Day at Watford but was not used by Sarri.