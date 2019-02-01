Champions League: Lobi go to war with Wydad

This weekend in Enugu, no quarter would be asked and none would be given when Lobi Stars entertain Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco on Match Day 3 at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium.

This much is the prediction of experienced Lobi Stars’ midfielder David Tyavkase, a veteran of many continental cup battles dating back to his days with Enyimba where he successively won the CAF Champions League in 2003 and 2004 as well as the Africa Super Cup in 2004 and 2005.

“During my stint with Enyimba, I never played against Wydad but I played against Raja Club Athletic of Morocco; and generally, we know what most teams from North Africa can do,” the 34-year-old Tyavkase said in an interview with CAFOnline.com.

“It is true that Wydad has so far shown good form in this competition but it’s up to us to stop them in Enugu.

“We have to be very fit and alert throughout the match against Wydad,” noted Tyavkase, a former Nigerian international who won four (4) domestic league titles with Enyimba.

“From my experience, the first 45 minutes and 10 minutes into the second half are the most dangerous periods playing against any team from North Africa; and we must be very alert because Wydad will come hard on us.”

“We need the three points from this encounter because any of the four teams in the group can go through; I believe we have the team that can play against the best on the continent.”