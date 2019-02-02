Censors Board’s boss donates campaign office to PMB

By Ayo Onikoyi

Executive Director of National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Alhaji Adedayo Thomas has donated a campaign office for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Thomas, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, opened the campaign office in his Oshodi constituency amid pomp, on January 13, 2019.

He said victory for Buhari would ensure continuity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) developmental stride across the state.

Alli hails ‘amazing’ Pochettino after Spurs end Chelsea run

The APC chieftain said it would be counter-productive for members to relent in the re-election bid given the few weeks to the first election.

“This is the time for all to work, to be much committed than before in ensuring President Buhari wins the election. You have been toiling too hard, but it will not make sense if you relent now that the election is weeks away.”

A two-part event, Thomas, also flagged off PMB’s campaign in the constituency with 1,000 trained grassroots foot soldiers who are to drive the campaign for the President.

He said the 1,000 foot soldiers had been trained to bring on board many more Buhari supporters, adding that Buhari had already won re-election even before the poll was conducted.

Court remands 4 farmers in prison custody for alleged murder

He noted that the Buhari’s effect had taken spread to the creative industry which he heads with billions of investments being made on a daily basis.

“Let me tell you the biggest cinema in the entire Africa is coming into this country to sign a Memorandum of Understanding and work starts immediately,” he added.