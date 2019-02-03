Celebrities mourn, as DJ Xgee is buried

By Esther Onyegbula

The remains of popular Lagos based disc jockey, DJ Seun Omogaji aka DJ Xgee, who committed suicide after leaving a suicide note on his Instagram page, Wednesday, was yesterday laid to rest.

Late Omogaji, who was clad in his favourite white-coloured shirt and trouser, was buried amidst tears at the Ikoyi Cemetery, in Lagos.

The deceased who got married in 2013, became popular while understudying famous DJ Jimmy Jatt.

He reportedly consumed a bottle of sniper on Wednesday, a day after he performed at Olowogbogboro Carnival in Lagos. He is survived by his mother, widow and two children.

Sharing a video of DJ Xgee performing at his event on October 2018, Basket mouth, in his tribute, wrote:”Together…we created some amazing memories, you my friend….you will be missed. I can’t believe that the last time I saw you would be my very last. Rest In Peace blood.”

Other celebrities also took to their social media pages to pay condolences. One of them, OAP Do2dtun, wrote, “This cannot be true… Why?”

Another colleague of his, DJ Neptune, wrote on his Instagram page: ”You of all people? Always full of life whenever we meet.

“Seun, whatever it was, I just wished you shared it. This one pain me o, I pray God comfort your family and kids.”