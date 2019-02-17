Cancer survivors gifted with mastectomy pillows from CIS, AIS

By Gabriel Olawale

In its bid to extend love and care, students of Children’s International School, CIS and American International School, AIS have donated mastectomy pillows to breast cancer survivors.

Speaking during the presentation which was received on behalf of breast cancer survivors by Run For a Cure Africa, Coordinator, CIS Volt Club, Mrs Bukky Peters said the gesture was to let cancer survivors know that someone somewhere cares for them.

“It will also remind them that while they are fighting this disease, someone somewhere is thinking about them. We’ve volunteers club and our aim is to identify needs in our community and see how we can make a difference.

“We learnt that pillows are good for survivors after surgery so we decided to make and donate them. Two years ago we made 20 pillows, last year we made 200 while this year in partnership with AIS we made 520 pillows.”

Appreciating the gesture, Executive Director, Run For a Cure Africa, Dr Ebele Mbanugo said they will distribute them across teaching hospitals in Nigeria.

“I am also happy today that we have appointed over 300 ambassadors to champion cancer awareness and care in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Mbanugo who expressed satisfaction about increase in cancer awareness said there is always room for improvement.

“We need to continue spreading the message that early detection is the best protection. In the area of treatment, we still have a long way to go as a country but there is improvement compared to 10 years ago.