CAN to Buhari: Give room for criticisms against your govt

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – CHRISTIAN Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Saturday advised President Muhammadu Buhari to tolerate criticism against the inadequacies of his administration, saying not all critics are enemies of the government.



CAN President, Revd Samson Ayokunle, gave the advice in a statement by his media aide, Bayo Oladeji, in reaction to remarks attributed to President Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, in which he accused Christians of being ‘too critical’ of the current administration.

Adesina had at a meeting of the Christian Press Association of Nigeria (CPAN) in Lagos called on Christians to pray for those in government instead of criticizing them.

However, Ayokunle said CAN would not dismiss Adesina’s remarks as one of those numerous attacks on its leadership for standing on the side of the truth.

He said: “CAN wishes to restate that there was never a time we did not pray for the government at all levels and still continue to pray, especially for President Buhari and his government because it is in his right actions that all of us in the nation would prosper.

“This government should never claim perfection in all they do but be open to godly admonitions from the Church in Nigeria. Through these godly admonitions if positively received, the government will serve the people better.

“We are essential stakeholders as those in government in the building of a vibrant Nigeria. Take criticisms with a huge sense of thanksgiving and appreciation instead of anger.

“We need to counsel those in the government to give room for criticism. Criticism doesn’t make one the enemy of the government. If we are practicing democracy, let those in the position of authorities be sensitive and responsive to the yearnings of the people.”

“We need to reiterate that we are not only going to pray but we shall watch also because the injunction of the Bible to us is to ‘watch’ and pray.“