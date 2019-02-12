Can endorsement of Buhari, Atiku influence your vote? (5)

Mr. Ikenna Kalu, Businessman

Buhari has been a great man right from his days in the military. He is more experienced in politics than Atiku, who did nothing meaningful for Nigerians when he was the Vice President. Nigerians will experience more hardship if Atiku emerges the President. I believe that Buhari will take Nigeria to the next level of greatness. Rome was never built in a day. Nigerians should give President Buhari more time to fix the damages caused by the past administration.

Voter apathy as a threat

Mr. Rotimi Michael, Businessman

Nigerians should see this election as an opportunity to deepen democracy. Wether I will vote or not does not matter. What matters is that Nigerians want an election that will be free and fair. Our votes should count and people should not be victimised for voting according to their conscience. The winner should be magnanimous in victory because we are one.

Mr. Ifeanyi Okoye, Analyst

Anybody can endorse anybody. We should ask questions about who will make the economy better. Where are we heading to with these endorsements? Would they lead to free and fair elections? That was how Jonathan was endorsed in 2015 but he lost. Nigerians should be concerned about how the election can be credible not endorsements.

Mr Omoloye Oluwatuyi Administrator

The endorsement of Atiku by various groups and stakeholders in Nigeria is a major determinant of my preference for and choice of Atiku.

He can deliver on his electoral promises compared with what we have now.

Mr Henry Ohanugo Investor

This endorsement galore will indeed affect voting pattern. Endorsements by leaders of the different socio-cultural groups were genuinely made irrespective of the counter-endorsement by the 72 generals led by a particular party chieftain. The level of poverty and suffering in the land is an eye opener to voters. Of course, the endorsements will influence my vote.

Mr. Samuel Onujha Senior Citiizen

T he endorsement of whatever group will not influence who I will vote for in the sense that the candidates have not performed, particularly the incumbent President. When he was Head of State he did not do anything for the masses.

In this present dispensation as a civilian, the so-called Change has not done nothing good for Nigerians.